Azerbaijan Championship concluded

The 2023/24 season has been concluded in the High League of the Azerbaijan Futsal Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the games of the 20th round were held today.

Since Record Club was excluded from the competition, Baku Fire won 3 points without appearing. This time, Neftchi played without internationals and defeated Yasamal Baku with a score of 15:6. In the last match of the season in the High League, Araz-Nakhchivan U-19 scored 8 balls.

After this game, awards were presented to the teams and the best. Vitaliy Borisov was awarded the best head coach, and Reza Abgoun, a member of Neftchi who scored 57 goals, was awarded the most productive player nomination. Neftchi received bronze, Baku Fire received silver, and Araz-Nakhchivan received gold medals and the Championship Cup. The prizes were presented by Elshan Abasov, the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, and Kamran Valiyev, the deputy general secretary of AFFA.

Idman.biz