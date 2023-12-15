Azerbaijan remained in the group

Today, Azerbaijan's national futsal team played its next game within the elite-round stage of the WC-2024.

Idman.biz reports that the team met Romania in the Baku Sports Palace.

Vitaliy Borisov's team had to win this match in order not to lose the chance to qualify for the World Cup. They started well in the game then went to the break with a score of 2:0. The guest team started the second half better and managed to equalize the score - 3:3. After that, the Azerbaijani national team won again with a difference of two goals. But the players, who conceded 2 balls in 1 minute, lost another point - 5:5.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team, which was ranked last in the group with 4 points, lost the chance to advance to the final stage of the world championship.

WC-2024: Elite-round stage

December 15

20:00. Azerbaijan - Romania - 5:5

Goals: Rafael Vilala, 18; 19; 25. Tofig Mikayilov, 32. Amir Shojai, 34 - Nastai, 22. Balint, 28; 35. Araujo, 32 (pen.). Nemintani, 36.

Chief referee: Damian Grabovski

Baku Sports Palace

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will play against the Netherlands on December 20.

