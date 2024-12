Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has left Sauber and returned to Mercedes.

The German team's press service confirmed the news, Idman.biz reports.

It was announced that Bottas will serve as a reserve driver.

The 35-year-old Finnish driver raced for "Mercedes" from 2017 to 2021. In 2024, Bottas finished 22nd in the drivers' personal standings.

Mercedes's main drivers are George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

