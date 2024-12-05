Leclerc brothers to make Formula 1 history

Charles and Arthur Leclerc will become the first brothers to race together in the same Formula 1 team.

Idman.biz reports that the press service of the Ferrari team announced that during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz will be replaced by the younger of the Leclerc brothers, Arthur Leclerc.

Arthur will join his older brother Charles, who has been racing for Ferrari since 2019.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will take place from December 6-8, will mark the final race of the season.

