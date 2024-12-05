5 December 2024
EN

Leclerc brothers to make Formula 1 history

Formula 1
News
5 December 2024 10:12
22
Leclerc brothers to make Formula 1 history

Charles and Arthur Leclerc will become the first brothers to race together in the same Formula 1 team.

Idman.biz reports that the press service of the Ferrari team announced that during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz will be replaced by the younger of the Leclerc brothers, Arthur Leclerc.

Arthur will join his older brother Charles, who has been racing for Ferrari since 2019.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will take place from December 6-8, will mark the final race of the season.
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Changes ahead in the Formula 1 calendar: Netherlands Grand Prix to be removed after 2026
4 December 14:34
Formula 1

Changes ahead in the Formula 1 calendar: Netherlands Grand Prix to be removed after 2026

A one-year contract has been signed for the Circuit Zandvoort to host the race in 2026
Bernie Ecclestone to auction his legendary racing car collection
3 December 18:08
Formula 1

Bernie Ecclestone to auction his legendary racing car collection

I would like to know where they have gone and not leave them for my wife
Verstappen caught up with Vettel and Prost
24 November 14:30
Formula 1

Verstappen caught up with Vettel and Prost

Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen won the world championship for the 4th time in a row
Max Verstappen world champion - 4th time
24 November 12:35
Formula 1

Max Verstappen world champion - 4th time

The champion of the 2024 season of the Formula 1 world championship has been determined

Chingiz Mehdiyev: "Azad Rahimov's son must answer before the court!"
18 November 17:03
Formula 1

Chingiz Mehdiyev: "Azad Rahimov's son must answer before the court!"

The defendant asserts that Arif Rahimov was aware of all the operations carried out under his management and had knowledge of the foreign companies linked to the case
Las Vegas Grand Prix heads toward economic record
12 November 18:23
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix heads toward economic record

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place on November 23

Most read

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery
4 December 09:24
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery

The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service
Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag
2 December 16:36
Football

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

The police have launched a search for the perpetrators
Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"
4 December 18:31
Football

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
Kevin Medina and Leandro Andrade address incident during Neftchi match
2 December 15:28
Football

Kevin Medina and Leandro Andrade address incident during Neftchi match

Neither of us meant anything deeper or offensive by it