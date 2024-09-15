15 September 2024
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Winner to be determined today

Formula 1
News
15 September 2024 10:22
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Winner to be determined today

The winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku will be determined today.

The main session will start at 15:00, as Idman.biz reports.

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc took the first place in yesterday's qualifying session. The second place was awarded to Oscar Piastri from McLaren, and the third place was awarded to Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz. Sergio Perez from Red Bull and George Russell from Mercedes completed the first five.

Formula 2 race will also be concluded today, the start of this race will be at 11:35. In the qualifying round, Richard Verschor from the Trident showed the best result.

The Baku track consists of 20 turns and 51 laps and covers a total distance of 306,049 km. The competition was held here for the first time in 2016 under the name of the European Grand Prix. In the following years, the tournament was organized as Azerbaijan Grand Prix. German Nico Rosberg won in 2016, and Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in the following years. In 2023, Sergio Perez won for the second time in Baku. Due to the pandemic, the competition was not organized in 2020.

In the current season, Max Verstappen is the leader among drivers with 303 points. He is followed by McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. In the constructor standings, Red Bull is in first place, McLaren is in second place, and Ferrari is in third place.

