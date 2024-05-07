7 May 2024
EN

Training of marshals for Azerbaijan Grand Prix started - PHOTO

Formula 1
News
7 May 2024 13:11
Training of marshals for Azerbaijan Grand Prix started - PHOTO

The Baku Marshal Club operating under the Baku City Circuit has started training local ‘race officials’.

Idman.biz reports that the purpose of training is to check the reality of possible emergency management, operation and interaction plans during the competition.

At the same time, these trainings are aimed at improving the skills of preventing dangerous situations and solving problems in a flexible manner.

The training held at the Baku Marshal Center located in the European Games Park consists of theoretical and practical parts. In the theoretical part, the management techniques of the Formula-1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 and the innovations of the current season are taught to the marshals. In the practical part, the marshals apply the skills they have learned on a specially designed simulation track.

The training is a preparatory stage for the next Formula-1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, which will be held on September 13-15. 1470 marshals are expected to participate in the competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

1 step left to Senna
5 May 16:20
Formula 1

1 step left to Senna

The Red Bull driver won his 7th consecutive pole in Miami
F-1: The date of Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
12 April 17:56
Formula 1

F-1: The date of Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Next year the competition will consist of 24 Grand Prix
Registration of volunteers for F-1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off - PHOTO
5 April 12:15
Formula 1

Registration of volunteers for F-1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off - PHOTO

People over the age of 16 can apply for the volunteering program
Alonso will make his choice by the summer
31 March 16:38
Formula 1

Alonso will make his choice by the summer

"I don't have to wait long"
Ferrari double in Australia
24 March 13:44
Formula 1

Ferrari double in Australia

the winner of the 58-lap race was Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz
Russell: “I’m aware with the cars we’re pretty similar”
5 March 12:18
Formula 1

Russell: “I’m aware with the cars we’re pretty similar”

George Russel withsaid Hamilton’s claims

Most read

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
6 May 15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals
5 May 18:13
Judo

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol
Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO
6 May 17:27
Other

Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026
"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO
5 May 11:42
Athletics

"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO

More than 200 people from different fields compete as honorary participants