Training of marshals for Azerbaijan Grand Prix started - PHOTO

The Baku Marshal Club operating under the Baku City Circuit has started training local ‘race officials’.

Idman.biz reports that the purpose of training is to check the reality of possible emergency management, operation and interaction plans during the competition.

At the same time, these trainings are aimed at improving the skills of preventing dangerous situations and solving problems in a flexible manner.

The training held at the Baku Marshal Center located in the European Games Park consists of theoretical and practical parts. In the theoretical part, the management techniques of the Formula-1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 and the innovations of the current season are taught to the marshals. In the practical part, the marshals apply the skills they have learned on a specially designed simulation track.

The training is a preparatory stage for the next Formula-1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, which will be held on September 13-15. 1470 marshals are expected to participate in the competition.

Idman.biz