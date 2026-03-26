26 March 2026
EN

Hamilton trains in samurai sword techniques under Kill Bill choreographer

Formula 1
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26 March 2026 17:24
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Hamilton trains in samurai sword techniques under Kill Bill choreographer

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been training in katana techniques under the guidance of Japanese samurai master Tetsuro Shimaguchi, known for his work on the film Kill Bill.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the British driver shared insights from his training sessions on social media, revealing a growing appreciation for the traditions of martial arts. Shimaguchi is widely recognised for his choreography and expertise, which brought authenticity to sword-fighting scenes in cinema.

Hamilton said he has returned to the dojo, describing how his perspective has changed over time. "I’m back in the dojo. When I was younger, I didn’t understand why you had to bow, but later, when I learned to respect traditions, I began to appreciate the beauty of this gesture. Thank you, Sensei," he wrote.

The seven-time world champion has often explored interests beyond motorsport, including fashion, music and cultural projects. His latest training reflects a continued curiosity and willingness to embrace disciplines outside Formula One.

Idman.Biz
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