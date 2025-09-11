11 September 2025
Bayern Munich set for goal-filled clash as Hamburg returns to Allianz Arena

11 September 2025 15:18
30
Bayern Munich welcome Hamburg SV back to the Allianz Arena on Saturday for their first Bundesliga meeting in Munich in seven years.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that once one of German football’s classic fixtures, the game has lost some of its old glamour but promises plenty of attacking action, at least for the champions.

Hamburg, relegated in 2018, have endured a rocky return to the top flight with a draw and a defeat, failing to register a goal or even a clear scoring chance in their first two games. Their woes were compounded by a derby loss to St. Pauli before the international break, but coach Merlin Polzin insists his team are excited to face “one of the strongest teams in Europe.”

Bayern, meanwhile, have started in ruthless fashion, netting nine goals in their opening two victories. Michael Olise and Harry Kane both have three goals apiece, with the Bavarians sitting top of the table on goal difference. The match also carries personal significance for Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who once wore Hamburg’s colors before his successful stint at Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen debut new coach Kasper Hjulmand against Eintracht Frankfurt, while Borussia Dortmund visit Heidenheim.

Idman.biz

