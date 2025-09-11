11 September 2025
11 September 2025 14:49
Christian Eriksen joins VfL Wolfsburg on two-year deal

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has officially signed a two-year contract with Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 33-year-old former Premier League star brings a wealth of experience, having made 310 appearances for Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford, along with previous stints at Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan.

Eriksen famously survived a near-fatal cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match against Finland in 2021 and returned to professional football after receiving an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD). Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz praised the midfielder’s leadership and quality: “We’re getting a player who has seen and experienced everything at the highest level. His enormous experience, his quality on the pitch, and his personality will be a valuable boost to our young players in particular.”

Currently sixth in the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg will host Cologne on Saturday, with Eriksen expected to make an immediate impact.

