Rufat Abdullazada: “This was very important”

Rufat Abdullazada opened the scoring for his team, Varazdin, in the 2nd round of the national cup against Kay (7:1).

Abdullazada spoke to Sportal.az about his career in Croatia and scoring his first goal, Idman.biz reports.

He said the goal was very important to him: "Because it’s my first goal in Europe. I will always try to increase my goal tally. I want to help my team more. I aim to score and assist in both cup and league matches. I work hard in training and believe everything will go well. I intend to continue scoring. Everything in the team is good. We are preparing for the next league match. We will try to achieve a good result in the match against Hajduk in two days."

Abdullazada left Sabail during the summer transfer window and joined Varazdin, signing a three-year contract.

Idman.biz