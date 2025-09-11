Dani Quintana: "I sent my congratulations through him" – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player Dani Quintana talks to Sport24.az.

Do you follow your former team’s matches?

Yes, I watch all of Qarabag’s games, both in the domestic league and European competitions. I was very happy there, which is why I have a special love for the club.

Qarabag has qualified for the Champions League group stage. You also reached the group stage during your time. What do you think about that?

I’m very happy about it. I know how important this achievement is for both the club and the country. You have to enjoy it because you’re part of the world’s most prestigious club tournament. Qarabag deserves to play there.

Did you believe your former team could achieve this again?

They have a very strong squad now. I also watched their playoff matches against Hungarian side Ferencvaros. The return leg was very exciting, but in the end, they achieved their goal, and I’m happy for that.

Have you congratulated your former team?

Of course. I spoke with the club’s translator, Elvar, and sent my congratulations through him.

Do you stay in touch with any players in Azerbaijan?

Yes, I occasionally talk with some former teammates. Currently, I’m in contact with Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev. I have very fond memories of Baku and Qarabag.

Idman.biz