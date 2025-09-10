10 September 2025
EN

Abbas Huseynov: “One point is not enough for us”

Football
News
10 September 2025 10:33
16
Abbas Huseynov: “One point is not enough for us”

“You know, there is no opponent you cannot lose to. You just need the desire. If you have desire and character, you will fight. And if you fight, God will reward you. That’s why you need to go onto the field and fight in every game. If you do that and work on yourself, God will give you your reward. We fought on the field against Ukraine. True, we didn’t win, but we earned a point.”

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Abbas Huseynov, a player of the national team, in an interview with Futbolinfo.az.

The defender noted that earning a point against Ukraine will serve as strong motivation for future games: “It was a tough match. We got a point. It could have been a better result, of course. We just need to increase our confidence. I believe that in the upcoming matches, we will perform better and achieve high results. One point is not enough for us. I believe that in the next games, by playing better, we will secure victories.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fabio Capello: “Messi and Ronaldo are on different levels”
12:46
Football

Fabio Capello: “Messi and Ronaldo are on different levels”

Famous Italian coach commented on Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal’s candidacy for the Ballon d’Or
Mingachevir club changes name and logo - PHOTO
12:16
Football

Mingachevir club changes name and logo - PHOTO

The First League team will now be called ASTA Mingachevir and plays its first match on September 12 against Sabail
Emin Mahmudov: “The most memorable goal is the one I scored against Sweden” – INTERVIEW
11:47
Football

Emin Mahmudov: “The most memorable goal is the one I scored against Sweden” – INTERVIEW

Captain of the Azerbaijan national football team answered journalists’ questions
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Bahlul Mustafazada: “It would not be ethical to blame that” – INTERVIEW
11:17
Football

Bahlul Mustafazada: “It would not be ethical to blame that” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan player reflects on the 1:1 draw with Ukraine and the impact of the local head coach
Kifayat Mustafayeva appointed UEFA official
11:03
Football

Kifayat Mustafayeva appointed UEFA official

AFFA’s sustainability manager to represent UEFA at Ajax vs Sturm Women’s Europa Cup match

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time