Abbas Huseynov: “One point is not enough for us”

“You know, there is no opponent you cannot lose to. You just need the desire. If you have desire and character, you will fight. And if you fight, God will reward you. That’s why you need to go onto the field and fight in every game. If you do that and work on yourself, God will give you your reward. We fought on the field against Ukraine. True, we didn’t win, but we earned a point.”

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Abbas Huseynov, a player of the national team, in an interview with Futbolinfo.az.

The defender noted that earning a point against Ukraine will serve as strong motivation for future games: “It was a tough match. We got a point. It could have been a better result, of course. We just need to increase our confidence. I believe that in the upcoming matches, we will perform better and achieve high results. One point is not enough for us. I believe that in the next games, by playing better, we will secure victories.”

