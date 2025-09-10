Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo: “He still plays as if it’s his first time”

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez spoke about team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The coach also shared his thoughts on whether Ronaldo will play at the 2026 World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

“He plays every time as if it were his first. His dedication, the freshness he maintains every day... He is a winner. He still strives to win. The 2026 World Cup? He is doing everything he can, but he doesn’t have long-term goals. He wants to be the best every day. His focus is on what’s happening today. I’ve already spoken a lot about his importance. Wearing the national team jersey is the captain’s message in the locker room. And that helps a lot,” Martinez said.

Ronaldo is currently 40 years old.

Idman.biz