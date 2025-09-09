Sabail signs 19-year-old midfielder Fakhri Mammadli

“Sabail” has added a 19-year-old player to its squad for the new season.
The club’s press service reported this, Idman.biz reports.
Midfielder Fakhri Mammadli has signed a 1+1 year contract.
He spent last season with “Shamakhi.”
