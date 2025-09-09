Nottingham Forest sack Nuno Espirito Santo despite historic season

Nottingham Forest have parted ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the club confirmed on Tuesday, ending his tenure less than a year after delivering their best Premier League campaign in decades.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that appointed in December 2023, Nuno guided Forest through a relegation battle before leading them to seventh place in 2024/25, securing a Europa League spot, their first European appearance in 29 years.

Despite on-pitch success, tensions grew with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. The Portuguese admitted last month that his relationship with Marinakis had “broken down,” fueling speculation over his future.

The rift deepened after Marinakis stormed onto the pitch following a 2-2 draw with Leicester City, though the club denied reports of a heated clash. Nuno also voiced frustration with the club’s transfer dealings, calling the squad “unbalanced” despite key arrivals like James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

Forest, who recently suffered a 3-0 home defeat to West Ham, sit 10th in the Premier League and next face Arsenal. The club thanked Nuno for his role in last season’s success, calling him “pivotal” to their progress.

Idman.biz