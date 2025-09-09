Azerbaijan faces Ukraine in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier in Baku

Today, the Azerbaijan national team will play its next match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Our team will host Ukraine in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Since both teams lost their opening matches, this clash carries great importance. Following the dismissal of Fernando Santos, Aykhan Abbasov will lead the national team as head coach and attempt to make fans forget the humiliation against Iceland. Ukraine, meanwhile, has arrived in Baku in search of its first victory.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers

September 9

Group D

20:00 – Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine

Referee: Vasilios Fotias (Greece)

Venue: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku

1 Iceland 1 1 0 0 5-0 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2-0 3 3 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0-2 0 4 Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 0-5 0

In another group match, France will host Iceland.

