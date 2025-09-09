9 September 2025
EN

Eldar Guliyev: “I often receive offers to change my citizenship”

Football
News
9 September 2025 09:18
Zira’s Ukrainian footballer Eldar Guliyev spoke about the Azerbaijan–Ukraine match to be held within the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that the 23-year-old midfielder called his compatriots the favorites of the clash.

Guliyev believes our national team has very little chance: “In home games, even if they play defensively, regardless of the opponent, Azerbaijan always has some opportunities. But if the Ukrainian national team players do everything correctly, the visitors should not face any serious problems. I don’t know what the score will be, but in terms of level, Ukraine’s national team is superior. If the home side manages to achieve a positive result, it will look like a big sensation.”

The “Zira” midfielder does not believe Fernando Santos’s dismissal will have a serious impact on our team: “Santos’s departure will not help the hosts perform better. At most, the team might get some emotional energy, but nothing more. It’s impossible for a new coach to make fundamental changes in such a short time.”

Guliyev admitted that he often receives offers from the Azerbaijan national team but said his dream is to play for Ukraine: “I have always wanted to play for the country where I was born. Since I play in Azerbaijan now, I often get offers to change citizenship. But I refuse. Although I understand that I still need to work hard to be needed in the Ukrainian national team.”

Today’s Azerbaijan–Ukraine match at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium will kick off at 20:00.

