Celebrating 90 years of football veteran Siyavush Ibrahimov - PHOTO

A ceremony was held to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the renowned football veteran Siyavush Ibrahimov.

According to Idman.biz, the event was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Sports Veterans Public Union and Olympic champion Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, representatives of various sports organizations, and sports veterans. They spoke about the veteran’s contributions to sports and his role in the development of athletics in Azerbaijan.

A video showcasing the jubilee honoree’s life and sports career was presented at the event. At the end, Siyavush Ibrahimov took the floor to share personal memories and expressed his gratitude to his trainees, friends, and the event organizers.

Idman.biz