8 September 2025
Fernando Santos issues farewell statement after resigning as Azerbaijan national team coach

8 September 2025 16:18
Fernando Santos, who has resigned from the head coach position of the Azerbaijan national football team, has issued a farewell statement.

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, presents the text of the statement.

In his statement, the 71-year-old specialist said: “I must express my gratitude to the federation president (AFFA President Rovshan Najafov) for his respect and personal attention. I also thank the people of Azerbaijan for the hospitality and respect shown to me during this period. In June 2024, the goal set before me by the federation was to prepare a competitive team for the EURO-2028 qualifiers by restructuring the country’s football base, including the competition structure and training process, both technically and in terms of infrastructure. In September 2024, I submitted a comprehensive plan, similar to projects I had implemented in other federations, with necessary adjustments. I hope this project will be useful for AFFA and will serve as a stimulus for investing in the development and nurturing of football talents, enabling future successes.

I wish everyone success.”

Fernando Santos resigned based on a mutual agreement with the AFFA leadership.

