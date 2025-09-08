Mahmud Gurbanov: "AFFA’s decision regarding Santos is correct"

AFFA’s decision to dismiss Fernando Santos from the position of national team head coach is the right one.

This was stated to Report news agency by former Azerbaijan national team coach Mahmud Gurbanov.

The specialist emphasized that the 0-5 defeat against Iceland was unacceptable: “Honestly, I expected Fernando Santos to be dismissed after the match against Ukraine. But now he is gone. In my opinion, this is the right decision. Losing so easily and by such a large margin against Iceland without doing anything is unacceptable. Therefore, his departure after this match was expected.”

Fernando Santos was appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in June of last year. The contract with the Portuguese specialist was mutually terminated today.

