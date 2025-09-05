Aslan Karimov: “Every transfer has sides that fans don’t see”

“It was expected that Qarabag would bring in a new striker, but that was not possible. In many of my interviews, I’ve said that every transfer has sides that fans don’t see.”

According to Idman.biz, these remarks were made by Aslan Karimov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The experienced specialist evaluated Qarabag’s squad for the Champions League group stage: “If you qualify for the Champions League group stage, a player normally valued at 10 units automatically rises to 50–100 units. Agents know that if you reach the CL, you’ve secured a certain sum. Qarabag’s finances are not high enough to buy a player worth 10 units for 100 units. On the other hand, you also need the player’s consent. Bringing a high-quality player to Azerbaijan is very difficult. In addition, the player’s family must support the move. Abroad, it’s different from us. Here, the man’s word is final. If he says we’re going, his wife agrees and comes along. Elsewhere, it’s a different mentality. Sometimes, the spouse’s opinion is decisive. Without knowing these things, it’s unfair to criticize Qarabag. Buying an expensive player without reaching the group stage would also be risky. Take the game against Ferencvaros. Qarabag didn’t qualify comfortably. The club has enough players. Success isn’t achieved by offense alone, defence also requires attention. Qarabag reached the group stage thanks to their attackers, not defenders. In the upcoming games, we will see what Musa and Nariman are capable of. In the matches we play in Baku, we are capable of earning points.”

Qarabag will play their first Champions League match on September 16 in Portugal against Benfica.

Idman.biz