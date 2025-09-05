6 September 2025
Nagelsmann under pressure after Germany's shock defeat to Slovakia

5 September 2025 16:10
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann faces mounting pressure after his side suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that only days after boldly setting the goal of winning the tournament, the four-time world champions looked toothless in attack and vulnerable at the back, conceding a first-ever away defeat in World Cup qualifying.

With big-name players like Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade in the lineup, fans expected more, but Germany lacked structure and urgency. Captain Joshua Kimmich admitted: “That was just not good enough from every one of us.” It marked Germany’s third consecutive loss, following Nations League defeats to Portugal and France in June.

Nagelsmann, who guided Germany to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, now has just three days to regroup before facing Northern Ireland in Cologne. Supporters are demanding immediate changes, particularly in defence, where Antonio Rüdiger was exposed for both Slovakian goals.

Beyond tactical fixes, Nagelsmann urgently needs a playmaker to link defence and attack, as the team struggles to implement a coherent plan. He remains optimistic: “If we are more energetic, we will have a better game on Sunday.” Still, with qualification at stake, Germany can ill afford further slip-ups.

Idman.biz

