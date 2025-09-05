6 September 2025
EN

Sascha Yunisoglu: “This will have a huge impact on the national team” – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
5 September 2025 15:56
105
Sascha Yunisoglu: “This will have a huge impact on the national team” – INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijan national team defender Sascha Yunisoglu gave an interview to Sportal.az.

The Azerbaijan national team will face Iceland. Do you think our team can hope for a positive result in this match?

Of course, as always, we want to see good play and a good result. Even though Iceland is not among Europe’s strongest teams, compared to other opponents in our group, I would say they are the most suitable for us, and we can play for a result against them. But unfortunately, the recent matches of our national team do not give us much hope. I think our team faces a very tough challenge.

The most discussed topic is that after the cancellation of the foreign player limit, local players are not getting many opportunities. Could this affect the national team’s results?

If our national team players are not playing in the starting line-ups of their clubs, of course, it will have a major impact on the national team. But no one can promise them a permanent spot in the line-up. Local players must earn their places themselves. They need to trust themselves, work harder, develop, and be better than the foreign players. Honestly, I support the cancellation of the foreign player limit. This should be a big motivation for locals to improve. If you are good enough, you will play.

Do you think this cycle could be Fernando Santos’ last chance, or should trust in him continue regardless? Surely Santos must deliver results with the national team now?

In any case, a head coach is given a goal. If he cannot achieve it, there must be changes. Santos is a good coach. No matter how much we trust him, ultimately the management will decide. Our national team has not yet reached the level where coaches like Santos should be working with it. At this stage, having a local coach for our team would be better.

Santos’ squad selections are also always discussed, especially this time. He did not invite Mehdi Jannatov, who has played more among locals this season, nor Rufat Abdullazada, who plays in the Croatian league. Do you think the selections were fair?

It is difficult to judge this from the outside. We think these two players should have been invited. But perhaps for some reasons, Rufat and Mehdi were not called up. In general, though, we can say the best available players were invited. Santos cannot be blamed either, as the pool of players is not that wide. This is what we have.

How many points can the national team collect from the two matches against Iceland and Ukraine, and how many points would be satisfactory?

To say six points from two matches would sound like some kind of miracle. Four points doesn’t look convincing either. If we get three points from these matches, it would be considered a good result. But realistically, we should even be happy with 1–2 points.

Wouldn’t three points in Reykjavik reflect our team’s chances and ambitions in this group?

I don’t like making predictions. A win for our team would indeed raise our ambitions and hopes. At the same time, it would make our next job much harder. Because a victory in Reykjavik would send a signal to other opponents to play against us with double motivation in the following games.

Could “Qarabag” reaching the Champions League group stage give motivation, belief, or a push to the national team and other players?

“Qarabag” qualifying for the Champions League group stage gives great hope and motivation not only to players but to all Azerbaijani football fans. “Qarabag” has brought new light and color to our faded football. Let’s hope that this positive mood also positively influences our national team’s performance and that our team makes us happy in the next two matches. I wish them success.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahin Diniyev: “We will play against a team with high-level preparation”
5 September 18:20
Football

Shahin Diniyev: “We will play against a team with high-level preparation”

The former head coach of the national team shared his thoughts ahead of today’s 2026 World Cup qualifying away match against Iceland
Hasan Nazarli: “I will make my best decision after the matches are over”
5 September 18:12
Football

Hasan Nazarli: “I will make my best decision after the matches are over”

Azerbaijan’s U-21 national team and player gave a statement
Rauf Aliyev: “One point could be a good result against Iceland”
5 September 18:05
Football

Rauf Aliyev: “One point could be a good result against Iceland”

Former Azerbaijan forward gave a statement
Arif Asadov: “I believe our national team will earn at least one point”
5 September 17:57
Football

Arif Asadov: “I believe our national team will earn at least one point”

Former Azerbaijan national team head coach gave a statement
Branimir Subasic: “Today, the opponent must be surprised”
5 September 17:50
Football

Branimir Subasic: “Today, the opponent must be surprised”

Former Azerbaijan national team player gave a statement
Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium
5 September 17:43
Football

Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium

Baku Olympic Stadium unavailable as president Tahir Gozel highlights excitement of facing top European clubs

Most read

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time