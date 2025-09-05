6 September 2025
EN

John Stones withdraws from England squad due to injury

Football
News
5 September 2025 15:41
85
John Stones withdraws from England squad due to injury

England defender John Stones has been forced to withdraw from the national team squad ahead of their next two World Cup qualifiers.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the 31-year-old Manchester City centre-back arrived at the training camp with a minor muscular issue, which has not shown signs of improvement.

Tuchel emphasized that he does not want to take any risks with the experienced defender’s fitness.

Stones has been a key figure for Manchester City this season, starting all three of their Premier League matches. His absence will be a blow for England as they prepare for crucial fixtures in the qualifying campaign.

In his absence, Tuchel will rely on Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, and Jarell Quansah as the available centre-back options.

England will face Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday before travelling to Serbia on Tuesday in their bid to secure a strong position in World Cup qualification.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahin Diniyev: “We will play against a team with high-level preparation”
5 September 18:20
Football

Shahin Diniyev: “We will play against a team with high-level preparation”

The former head coach of the national team shared his thoughts ahead of today’s 2026 World Cup qualifying away match against Iceland
Hasan Nazarli: “I will make my best decision after the matches are over”
5 September 18:12
Football

Hasan Nazarli: “I will make my best decision after the matches are over”

Azerbaijan’s U-21 national team and player gave a statement
Rauf Aliyev: “One point could be a good result against Iceland”
5 September 18:05
Football

Rauf Aliyev: “One point could be a good result against Iceland”

Former Azerbaijan forward gave a statement
Arif Asadov: “I believe our national team will earn at least one point”
5 September 17:57
Football

Arif Asadov: “I believe our national team will earn at least one point”

Former Azerbaijan national team head coach gave a statement
Branimir Subasic: “Today, the opponent must be surprised”
5 September 17:50
Football

Branimir Subasic: “Today, the opponent must be surprised”

Former Azerbaijan national team player gave a statement
Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium
5 September 17:43
Football

Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium

Baku Olympic Stadium unavailable as president Tahir Gozel highlights excitement of facing top European clubs

Most read

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time