John Stones withdraws from England squad due to injury

England defender John Stones has been forced to withdraw from the national team squad ahead of their next two World Cup qualifiers.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the 31-year-old Manchester City centre-back arrived at the training camp with a minor muscular issue, which has not shown signs of improvement.

Tuchel emphasized that he does not want to take any risks with the experienced defender’s fitness.

Stones has been a key figure for Manchester City this season, starting all three of their Premier League matches. His absence will be a blow for England as they prepare for crucial fixtures in the qualifying campaign.

In his absence, Tuchel will rely on Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, and Jarell Quansah as the available centre-back options.

England will face Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday before travelling to Serbia on Tuesday in their bid to secure a strong position in World Cup qualification.

Idman.biz