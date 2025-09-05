Vurgun Huseynov: “A very difficult match awaits our national team”

“A very difficult match awaits our national team.”

According to Idman.biz, former Azerbaijan national team player Vurgun Huseynov said this to Sport24.az.

The former defender spoke about the national team’s upcoming away match against Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: “Iceland play extremely aggressively at home. If we want to win or earn points, we must fight harder than them. We have to be very careful on set pieces. If we don’t concede, we can get the result we want. I wish our national team success.”

Today’s Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match will kick off at 22:45.

Idman.biz