Sabah targets Nigerian midfielder Kingsley Onyeukwu

Clarity has emerged regarding the Azerbaijani club interested in Nigerian footballer Kingsley Onyeukwu.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that the 34-year-old midfielder is on Sabah’s radar.

It had been reported that the defensive midfielder might play in the Premier League. Among ambitious clubs, “Sabah” plans to strengthen its squad in the final days of the “transfer window” by signing the player, who currently holds free agent status.

Kingsley Onyeukwu left the Portuguese lower league club “Campia” at the end of last season.

Idman.biz