Rahid Amirguliyev: “The Azerbaijan national team has nothing to lose”

“Playing away might bring some challenges.”

According to Idman.biz, these words were shared by former Azerbaijan national team player Rahid Amirguliyev in an interview with Sport24.az.

Amirguliyev shared his thoughts ahead of Azerbaijan’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Iceland, which will take place today: “I haven’t watched the opponent’s recent games closely. I’ve only looked at the approximate results of their last five matches. They have four losses and one win. I don’t know exactly how they play, but in terms of results, it’s not very encouraging for us either.”

He also discussed Azerbaijan’s chances of earning points on the road: “We can play normal football against this opponent. We could win or lose. But I think we should focus on playing well. Playing away will be very tough. The hosts will also come out to win. I believe our team should play calmly and confidently. We have nothing to lose. At the very least, we can play well and possibly return with points from the away match.”

Today’s Iceland – Azerbaijan match will kick off at 22:45.

