Nazim Aliyev: “It’s possible to play on equal terms with Iceland and Ukraine”

“The Azerbaijan national team can play on equal terms with Iceland and Ukraine in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.”

Idman.biz reports that this was said to Report news agency by Nazim Aliyev, the all-time top scorer of the Azerbaijani championships with 183 goals.

The former striker evaluated the national team’s upcoming matches: “Ukraine is not in a normal state. We can play on equal terms with this opponent, as well as with Iceland. Everything depends on the players’ preparation for the game, both physically and psychologically. Psychologists should work with the players. This was also the case during the Soviet era. In football, it’s not only about being strong, psychological preparation is also important. In the past, we collected more points in the group. It should be the same this year. Yes, it is difficult to advance from the group, but the players must believe in themselves.”

He also stated that Azerbaijani football is developing: “The lack of candidates for the national team and limited selection creates difficulties. But in my opinion, our football has improved. Our clubs are playing well, advancing through stages. Qarabag achieved an excellent result. I think every Azerbaijani player in this team should be invited to the national squad.”

Within the framework of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the national team will face Iceland in Reykjavik on September 5 and then play against Ukraine in Baku on September 9.

Idman.biz