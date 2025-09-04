Yashar Seyidov: “We don’t have the means to realize our goals”

“The team is working on both physical and tactical preparations. Our main goal is to perform successfully in the championship.”

Idman.biz reports that these remarks were made by Yashar Seyidov, president of “Dinamo,” which competes in the Second League, in an interview with Futbolinfo.az.

Seyidov also shared his thoughts about the new season: “For almost a month now, ‘Dinamo’ has been preparing for the new season. Our goal is to work as a team with young and promising players and achieve good results together. We aim to form a strong collective with players who are not widely known, play courageously in the championship, and achieve certain results. It has always been our dream to combine young talents with experienced players and succeed as a team. Since the club’s establishment, our main objective has been to bring unknown players into football, promote mass participation in the sport, and, if possible, advance to higher leagues in the future. However, everyone knows that achieving this requires financial resources and proper conditions. Unfortunately, we currently do not have the means to fully realize this goal.”

Highlighting the importance of experienced players for strengthening the team, Seyidov added: “It is difficult to hope for major successes with only inexperienced players. But the club does not have sufficient financial resources to invite experienced players. Therefore, it is premature to say anything definite now. It is well known that the club’s financial situation is weak, and we need sponsor support. We hope that in the future we will find sponsors, and then we will be able to build a more ambitious team, at the level of the previous ‘Dinamo’ (Baku), and contribute to Azerbaijani football. We have played in the Champions League and Europa League before, and we know how special that feeling is. Experiencing that excitement again would be a great pleasure. Based on my long years of experience in football, I can responsibly say that we have extensive projects to ensure the success of Azerbaijani football in Europe and to help our young and promising players join major clubs. We have had significant collaborations with clubs like Atletico and Lens. If these projects had been supported on time, our national team today would have been capable of participating in the final stages of both the World Cup and European Championships. Unfortunately, due to lack of support, all our plans remained unfinished.”

Regarding the fan base, Seyidov stated: “We are taking certain steps to strengthen our fan base. But I must admit that promotion and publicity are at a very low level. For this, the success of our national team is crucial. If our national team achieves good results, parents and the wider football community will become more interested in the sport. We need to rekindle the love for football like in the era of Isgandar Javadov, Mashallah Ahmadov, and Igor Ponomarev. Because without success, no matter what you do, achieving mass engagement is impossible.”

