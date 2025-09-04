Azar Salahly: "This match will provide us with extra motivation"

"This match will provide us with extra motivation."

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that “Imishli” captain Azar Salahly made this statement during a meeting with the district authorities.

Thanking the district head Elchin Rzayev for the invitation, the 31-year-old defender said they will prepare for the upcoming matches with greater enthusiasm and confidence: “In the upcoming games, we will work hard to achieve good results and represent Imishli’s name with dignity.”

Abbas Agazada, who scored the winning goal against “Sabah” in the 3rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, added: “I believe that as a team, we will achieve even better results and move forward further.”

