Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Interview with Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder Gavi Thompson with Futbolinfo.az.

– You lost to “Qarabag” in the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League (0:2). What are your thoughts on the game?

– “Qarabag” is a very good team. Nevertheless, we go into every match aiming to earn points. Our goal was to get a positive result from this game as well. We were disappointed to leave the pitch without any points.

– How do you evaluate Karvan-Yevlakh’s overall performance in the first 3 rounds? Would you agree that 4 points from 3 matches is a good result for your team?

– The first 3 rounds didn’t go badly for us. Our goal at the start of the season was to collect as many points as possible. Only in the match against “Qarabag” did we leave the pitch without points.

– How will the break in the league due to international matches affect your team?

– I think the break will give us the opportunity to work more on the aspects we lacked in the first 3 rounds. In addition, it gives us the chance to be stronger when the league resumes.

– In the 4th round of the league, you will face “Shamakhi.” How do you assess your chances?

– I hope we will win against “Shamakhi.” If we can achieve that, our morale after the defeat to “Qarabag” will improve, the winning spirit will return to the team, and we will be even more motivated.

– What are your thoughts on the Azerbaijan Premier League? Are you having difficulties adapting?

– The level of the championship is high, the teams are strong. That’s why I am still adapting to the league, and I hope that with every game, things will get better for me.

– After many years, “Karvan-Yevlakh” has returned to the Premier League. In your opinion, where can the team realistically finish the season?

– I think our main goal is to stay in the league and improve game by game. I am hopeful that we will finish the season in a good position. We are strong enough to achieve that.

