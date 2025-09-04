Rufat Abdullazada: "Not being called up to the national team is a bit disappointing"

Rufat Abdullazada, who was not included in the squad announced by Fernando Santos for Azerbaijan’s World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Iceland and Ukraine, has shared his thoughts on the matter.

The Azerbaijani player, currently playing for Croatian club Varazdin, spoke to Sportal.az about not being called up to the national team, Idman.biz reports.

Abdullazada emphasized that missing out on a national team call-up is a bit disappointing: "But I constantly work on myself. My job is to give my maximum in training and on the field. Other decisions are up to the coaching staff."

Abdullazada transferred to Varazdin in the summer. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2028.

