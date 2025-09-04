Unexpected departure at Neftchi: Team manager Qadir Hasanov leaves the club

At Neftchi, which has had a poor start to the new season, an unexpected departure has taken place.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that Qadir Hasanov has left his position as the team manager of the main squad.

He had worked in various roles at the capital club since August 2010 and had been serving as manager since October 2018.

Now, he has no ties left with the “Neftchi,” as Hasanov has completely left (or been made to leave) the club.

Despite carrying out 14 transfer operations this summer, the results recorded in the opening weeks of the Premier League have been disappointing.

Idman.biz