MSN named best attacking trio of the 21st century – Top 10 revealed

The best attacking lines in European football of the 21st century have been revealed.

According to Goal, the iconic Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar – famously known as MSN – has been ranked number one, Idman.biz reports.

The Catalan club’s front three are credited with leading Barça to a historic six-trophy year in 2015, making them one of the most feared attacking forces in football history.

Top 10 best attacking lines of 21st century European football:

1. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Neymar (Barcelona)

2. Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

3. Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto’o, Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

5. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

6. Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

7. Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

8. Pedro Rodríguez, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa (Chelsea)

9. Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

10. Hulk, Radamel Falcao, Silvestre Varela (Porto)

Idman.biz