Bayer shocked by third-division Arminia in German Cup semifinal

The German Cup semifinals kicked off with a stunning upset as Arminia, a 3rd Bundesliga side, eliminated defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen took an early lead through Jonathan Tah (17'), but the hosts responded before halftime with goals from Vorl (20') and Grosser (45+3').

Despite dominating the second half, Xabi Alonso's men failed to break through Arminia’s defense, marking one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

German Cup semifinal result

22:45. Arminia 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Goals: Vorl (20’), Grosser (45+3’) – Tah (17’)

Idman.biz