30 March 2025
Aykhan Huseynov: It is difficult to play open football against Qarabag

30 March 2025 15:40
Aykhan Huseynov: It is difficult to play open football against Qarabag

"We are sorry for the defeat. We lacked concentration".

It was said to Sportal.az by Turan Tovuz midfielder Aykhan Huseynov while commenting on the defeat (1:4) to Qarabağ in the 28th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports:

"We conceded very simple goals. A team like Qarabağ takes advantage of the opponent's mistakes. It is difficult to play open football against them. The mistakes directly affected the outcome of the game. However, the game could have ended differently. Our motivation was strong".

Idman.biz

