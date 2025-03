Nariman Akhundzada’s transfer from Qarabag to Molde will not take place.

Idman.biz reports that despite Molde sending an official offer to Qarabag for the 20-year-old forward, an agreement was not reached. Qarabag had sent their terms to the Norwegian club, but no response was received.

It is expected that the transfer will be completed during the summer transfer window.

Please note that the transfer window in Norway closes today.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz