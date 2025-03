Norwegian Erling Haaland scored the final goal in his team’s 4-2 win over Israel in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Manchester City forward has now scored 40 goals in 41 appearances for the Norwegian national team, Idman.biz reports.

This achievement marks the fastest record for a European player in the past 54 years. The previous record was held by Gerd Müller, who scored his 40th goal for Germany in his 33rd match back in 1971.

