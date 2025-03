Harry Kane has scored his 71st goal for the England national team.

The 31-year-old striker found the net in England’s World Cup 2026 qualifier against Latvia, Idman.biz reports.

Kane remains England’s all-time top scorer, with 71 goals in 104 appearances. Interestingly, he has now matched the goal tally of Miroslav Klose, who scored the same number of goals for Germany - but in 137 matches.

England 3-0 Latvia

