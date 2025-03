The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of under-17 football players, who are in a training camp in the Belarusian capital Minsk, held their first friendly match.

U-17 team faced the Belarusian team of the corresponding age group, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 3:0 victory for the hosts.

The teams will face each other in the second friendly match on March 26.

Idman.biz