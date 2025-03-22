FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: England starts with victory - UPDATED

The European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off, featuring six matches on the opening day.

England secured a confident 2-0 victory over Albania, with goals from Lewis-Skelly (20') and Kane (77'), Idman.biz reports.

Match Results – Round 1 (March 21, 2025)

Group H

21:00. Cyprus – San Marino 2-0

Goals: Pittas (55'), Kakoullis (87')

23:45. Romania – Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1

Goal: Gigovic (14')

Group G

23:45. Poland – Lithuania 1-0

Goal: Lewandowski (81')

23:45. Malta – Finland 0-1

Goal: Antman (38')

Group K

23:45. England – Albania 2-0

Goals: Lewis-Skelly (20'), Kane (77')

23:45. Andorra – Latvia 0-1

Goal: Sits (58')

Idman.biz