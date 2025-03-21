Fernando Santos: "I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz Holiday"

"I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz Holiday."

Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos shared this message during a press conference ahead of the friendly match against Haiti, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese coach also spoke about his experience with the holiday: "Yesterday, I had the chance to try some traditional Novruz dishes. I am also quite familiar with the significance of the holiday. Overall, Azerbaijan is a wonderful country. When people ask me about it, I always say it’s among the top 20 countries in Europe.

Azerbaijan is a very safe country where one can live comfortably."

The Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match will take place on March 22 at 21:45 at Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz