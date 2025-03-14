14 March 2025
UEFA rankings update: Poland moves up, Azerbaijan’s journey ends

14 March 2025 09:41
The UEFA club competitions’ Round of 16 has concluded, bringing notable changes to the association rankings.

A total of 16 matches were played across the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, influencing the latest UEFA rankings, Idman.biz reports.

The only shift in the standings saw Poland overtake Denmark, moving into 15th place. Meanwhile, several nations have now exited European competition entirely.

Turkiye lost its last remaining club, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the lowest-ranked country with a team in the Round of 16, also concluded its campaign.

Azerbaijan remains in 30th place with 19.625 points, as no teams from the country are left in the competition. This season, Azerbaijani clubs collectively earned 2.875 points:

Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points

At the top of the rankings, England leads with 109.982 points.

Stay tuned for further updates on European club football standings.

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

24.250

109.982

5/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

19.937

95.293

3/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

21.678

92.239

4/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

17.921

85.831

3/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

16.214

71.379

2/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

15.250

67.150

6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

16.250

62.266

5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

15.650

56.850

5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

10.550

44.100

5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

10.300

43.900

5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

12.687

39.312

4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

11.062

38.937

1/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

9.250

36.050

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

9.050

35.350

1/ 5

15

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

11.000

34.250

2/ 4

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.656

33.981

4

17

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

7.050

33.625

5

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10.562

27.537

4

20

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.750

26.500

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23.250

4

26

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

4.333

22.632

0

27

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

28

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

8.843

20.093

1/ 4

29

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

30

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

4.531

13.031

4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

