UEFA rankings update: Poland moves up, Azerbaijan’s journey ends

The UEFA club competitions’ Round of 16 has concluded, bringing notable changes to the association rankings.

A total of 16 matches were played across the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, influencing the latest UEFA rankings, Idman.biz reports.

The only shift in the standings saw Poland overtake Denmark, moving into 15th place. Meanwhile, several nations have now exited European competition entirely.

Turkiye lost its last remaining club, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the lowest-ranked country with a team in the Round of 16, also concluded its campaign.

Azerbaijan remains in 30th place with 19.625 points, as no teams from the country are left in the competition. This season, Azerbaijani clubs collectively earned 2.875 points:

Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each

Sabah – 0.250 points

Sumgayit – 0.125 points

At the top of the rankings, England leads with 109.982 points.

Stay tuned for further updates on European club football standings.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 24.250 109.982 5/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 19.937 95.293 3/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 21.678 92.239 4/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 17.921 85.831 3/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 16.214 71.379 2/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 15.250 67.150 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 16.250 62.266 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 15.650 56.850 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 10.550 44.100 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 10.300 43.900 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 12.687 39.312 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 11.062 38.937 1/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 9.250 36.050 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 9.050 35.350 1/ 5 15 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 11.000 34.250 2/ 4 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.656 33.981 4 17 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 7.050 33.625 5 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 10.562 27.537 4 20 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.750 26.500 1/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.625 24.000 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.750 23.250 4 26 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 4.333 22.632 0 27 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 28 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 8.843 20.093 1/ 4 29 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 30 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 5.343 14.968 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.562 13.520 4 34 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 4.531 13.031 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 37 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz