UEFA rankings update: Poland moves up, Azerbaijan’s journey ends

The UEFA club competitions’ Round of 16 has concluded, bringing notable changes to the association rankings.
A total of 16 matches were played across the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, influencing the latest UEFA rankings, Idman.biz reports.
The only shift in the standings saw Poland overtake Denmark, moving into 15th place. Meanwhile, several nations have now exited European competition entirely.
Turkiye lost its last remaining club, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the lowest-ranked country with a team in the Round of 16, also concluded its campaign.
Azerbaijan remains in 30th place with 19.625 points, as no teams from the country are left in the competition. This season, Azerbaijani clubs collectively earned 2.875 points:
Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points
At the top of the rankings, England leads with 109.982 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
24.250
|
109.982
|
5/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
19.937
|
95.293
|
3/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
21.678
|
92.239
|
4/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
17.921
|
85.831
|
3/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
16.214
|
71.379
|
2/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
15.250
|
67.150
|
6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
16.250
|
62.266
|
5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
15.650
|
56.850
|
5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
10.550
|
44.100
|
5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
10.300
|
43.900
|
5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
12.687
|
39.312
|
4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
11.062
|
38.937
|
1/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
9.250
|
36.050
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
9.050
|
35.350
|
1/ 5
|
15
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
11.000
|
34.250
|
2/ 4
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.656
|
33.981
|
4
|
17
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
7.050
|
33.625
|
5
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
10.562
|
27.537
|
4
|
20
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.750
|
26.500
|
1/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.625
|
24.000
|
4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.750
|
23.250
|
4
|
26
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
22.632
|
0
|
27
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
28
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
8.843
|
20.093
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
30
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
5.343
|
14.968
|
4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.562
|
13.520
|
4
|
34
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
4.531
|
13.031
|
4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz