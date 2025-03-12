12 March 2025
Leader suffers setback, Azerbaijan maintains position - UEFA Ranking

The second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off.

Idman.biz reports that UEFA has released its updated country rankings following the completion of four matches.

England, the ranking leader, ended the day without earning points and losing one of its teams from the tournament. Meanwhile, the other members of the "Big Five"—Spain, Italy, Germany, and France—improved their standings.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. With no clubs left in European competitions, the country's total coefficient stands at 19.625, keeping Azerbaijan in 30th place.

For the 2024/25 season, Azerbaijan’s clubs have earned 2.875 points in total:
Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points

Currently, England leads the UEFA rankings with 107.910 points.

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

22.178

107.910

5/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

19.375

94.731

4/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

20.392

90.953

6/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

17.109

85.019

3/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

15.785

70.950

3/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

15.083

66.983

3/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

16.250

62.266

1/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

15.250

56.450

2/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

10.350

43.900

1/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

9.900

43.500

1/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

12.187

38.812

2/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

10.812

38.687

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.750

35.550

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.850

35.150

1/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.656

33.981

1/ 4

16

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

10.250

33.500

2/ 4

17

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10.562

27.537

1/ 4

20

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23.250

1/ 4

26

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

4.333

22.632

0

27

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

28

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

8.718

19.968

1/ 4

29

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

30

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

4.531

13.031

1/ 4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

