Leader suffers setback, Azerbaijan maintains position - UEFA Ranking

The second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off.
Idman.biz reports that UEFA has released its updated country rankings following the completion of four matches.
England, the ranking leader, ended the day without earning points and losing one of its teams from the tournament. Meanwhile, the other members of the "Big Five"—Spain, Italy, Germany, and France—improved their standings.
Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. With no clubs left in European competitions, the country's total coefficient stands at 19.625, keeping Azerbaijan in 30th place.
For the 2024/25 season, Azerbaijan’s clubs have earned 2.875 points in total:
Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points
Currently, England leads the UEFA rankings with 107.910 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
22.178
|
107.910
|
5/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
19.375
|
94.731
|
4/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
20.392
|
90.953
|
6/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
17.109
|
85.019
|
3/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
15.785
|
70.950
|
3/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
15.083
|
66.983
|
3/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
16.250
|
62.266
|
1/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
15.250
|
56.450
|
2/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
10.350
|
43.900
|
1/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
9.900
|
43.500
|
1/ 5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
12.187
|
38.812
|
2/ 4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
10.812
|
38.687
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.750
|
35.550
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
8.850
|
35.150
|
1/ 5
|
15
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.656
|
33.981
|
1/ 4
|
16
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
10.250
|
33.500
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
1/ 5
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
10.562
|
27.537
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.125
|
25.875
|
1/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.625
|
24.000
|
4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.750
|
23.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
22.632
|
0
|
27
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
28
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
8.718
|
19.968
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
30
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
5.343
|
14.968
|
4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.562
|
13.520
|
4
|
34
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
4.531
|
13.031
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz