Leader suffers setback, Azerbaijan maintains position - UEFA Ranking

The second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off.

Idman.biz reports that UEFA has released its updated country rankings following the completion of four matches.

England, the ranking leader, ended the day without earning points and losing one of its teams from the tournament. Meanwhile, the other members of the "Big Five"—Spain, Italy, Germany, and France—improved their standings.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged. With no clubs left in European competitions, the country's total coefficient stands at 19.625, keeping Azerbaijan in 30th place.



For the 2024/25 season, Azerbaijan’s clubs have earned 2.875 points in total:

Qarabag and Zira – 1.250 points each

Sabah – 0.250 points

Sumgayit – 0.125 points



Currently, England leads the UEFA rankings with 107.910 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 22.178 107.910 5/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 19.375 94.731 4/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 20.392 90.953 6/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 17.109 85.019 3/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 15.785 70.950 3/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 15.083 66.983 3/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 16.250 62.266 1/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 15.250 56.450 2/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 10.350 43.900 1/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 9.900 43.500 1/ 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 12.187 38.812 2/ 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 10.812 38.687 2/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.750 35.550 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 8.850 35.150 1/ 5 15 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.656 33.981 1/ 4 16 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 10.250 33.500 2/ 4 17 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 1/ 5 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 10.562 27.537 1/ 4 20 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.125 25.875 1/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.625 24.000 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.750 23.250 1/ 4 26 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 4.333 22.632 0 27 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 28 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 8.718 19.968 1/ 4 29 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 30 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 5.343 14.968 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.562 13.520 4 34 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 4.531 13.031 1/ 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 37 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz