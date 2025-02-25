Agaselim Mirjavadov: After the Winter Break, Some Teams Show Decline

Agaselim Mirjavadov, a member of the AFFA Coaches Committee, noted a decline in the performance of some teams after the winter break, an observation that was evident in the most recent round of the Azerbaijani Premier League.

Speaking to AZERTAC, he explained that the decline is likely due to the short duration of the winter preparation period and the fact that training camps were held domestically, Idman.biz reports.

Mirjavadov specifically highlighted the performance of the Neftchi – Sumgayit (1:0) match, where he felt the visitors demonstrated a more determined approach. He mentioned that while Sumgayit had shown success after the arrival of Vagif Javadov, their form had declined after the winter break, and they had struggled to secure wins recently. He also pointed out that despite Sumgayit having a relatively small squad, they continued to fight until the final minutes. Regarding Neftchi, Mirjavadov expressed that coach Samir Abasov had not yet been able to form his ideal lineup, especially with some key foreign players leaving. Despite these challenges, he noted that both teams are now focusing on the national cup, which could boost Neftchi’s morale after their recent victory.

Mirjavadov also shared his thoughts on the Araz- Nakhchivan and Sabail match, where Araz- Nakhchivan struggled in a goalless draw at home. He attributed the team’s underperformance to a poor winter training session, highlighting the negative impact of playing domestic friendly matches instead of training abroad. The gap in performance between the beginning and current stages of the season for Araz- Nakhchivan is significant, and they have been unable to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities, which their opponents have exploited.

On the other hand, he praised Zira for their consecutive victories, pointing out that their strong use of corner kicks had been a decisive factor in their performances. He commended the tactical approach of Turan Tovuz under head coach Kurban Berdyev, especially for their solid performances in set-pieces and their promising future in European competitions.

As for the match between Qarabag and Sabah (1:1), Mirjavadov believed that both teams were satisfied with the draw, but he emphasized that Qarabag continues to showcase quality football. Despite missing a last-minute goal, Mirjavadov highlighted that cold weather had impacted the players’ performances, noting that Azerbaijani teams are still adjusting to playing in unfavorable weather conditions.

The final match review focused on Zira – Kapaz (2:0), where Mirjavadov believed the result was fair. Zira showed considerable improvement after the winter break and displayed stable performances, with a solid squad of both local and foreign players. He mentioned that Kapaz should approach every match as if it were their last, especially since the last-placed team will be relegated according to AFFA’s decision.

In the current standings of the Misli Premier League, Qarabag leads with 57 points, followed by Zira and Araz-Nakhchivan with 45 points each in second and third place, respectively.

