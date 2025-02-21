21 February 2025
EN

Cyprus moves up, Azerbaijan holds position in UEFA rankings

Football
News
21 February 2025 10:00
35
Cyprus moves up, Azerbaijan holds position in UEFA rankings

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League play-off rounds have concluded, bringing updates to the UEFA country rankings.

Cyprus has climbed one spot in the standings, overtaking Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, which no longer has representatives in European competitions this season, has maintained its 28th position with a total of 19.625 points. The country’s coefficient for the current season stands at 2.875. Contributions came from Zira and Qarabag (1.250 points each), Sabah (0.250), and Sumgayit (0.125).

At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 106.624 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

20.892

106.624

6/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

18.187

93.543

4/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

19.035

89.596

6/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

16.046

83.956

4/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

14.857

70.022

3/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

14.750

66.650

4/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

16.050

62.066

2/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

15.250

56.450

2/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

10.350

43.900

1/ 5

10

Turkey

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

9.900

43.500

1/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

11.687

38.312

2/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

9.812

37.687

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.550

35.350

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.450

34.750

1/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.656

33.981

1/ 4

16

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

9.750

33.000

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10.062

27.037

1/ 4

20

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23.250

1/ 4

26

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

27

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

28

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

29

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

8.218

19.468

1/ 4

30

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

4.281

12.781

1/ 4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Red balls given to clubs due to weather conditions – No postponement expected
13:32
Football

Red balls given to clubs due to weather conditions – No postponement expected

All stadiums hosting matches for the 24th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League are under close monitoring due to weather conditions
Mahir Shukurov challenges AFFA: "All but Qarabag have squandered their funds" - INTERVIEW
13:06
Football

Mahir Shukurov challenges AFFA: "All but Qarabag have squandered their funds" - INTERVIEW

A conversation with Mahir Shukurov, a former footballer of Azerbaijan

Neftchi’s Sumgayit syndrome
12:14
Football

Neftchi’s Sumgayit syndrome

Today marks the start of the 24th round in the Misli Premier League
Europa League: 6 out of 8 opponents of Qarabag progress to the Round of 16
11:57
Football

Europa League: 6 out of 8 opponents of Qarabag progress to the Round of 16

The full list of teams that advanced to the Round of 16 has been confirmed
Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania
11:14
Football

Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 football team will play their next match today

Azerbaijan U17 eyes bronze at Development Cup
11:02
Football

Azerbaijan U17 eyes bronze at Development Cup

The Development Cup, held in Minsk, Belarus, will conclude today

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee
19 February 15:49
Football

Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee

The upcoming derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be overseen by a foreign referee

F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today