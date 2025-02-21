Cyprus moves up, Azerbaijan holds position in UEFA rankings

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League play-off rounds have concluded, bringing updates to the UEFA country rankings.
Cyprus has climbed one spot in the standings, overtaking Croatia, Idman.biz reports.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, which no longer has representatives in European competitions this season, has maintained its 28th position with a total of 19.625 points. The country’s coefficient for the current season stands at 2.875. Contributions came from Zira and Qarabag (1.250 points each), Sabah (0.250), and Sumgayit (0.125).
At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 106.624 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
20.892
|
106.624
|
6/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
18.187
|
93.543
|
4/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
19.035
|
89.596
|
6/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
16.046
|
83.956
|
4/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
14.857
|
70.022
|
3/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
14.750
|
66.650
|
4/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
16.050
|
62.066
|
2/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
15.250
|
56.450
|
2/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
10.350
|
43.900
|
1/ 5
|
10
|
Turkey
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
9.900
|
43.500
|
1/ 5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
11.687
|
38.312
|
2/ 4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
9.812
|
37.687
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.550
|
35.350
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
8.450
|
34.750
|
1/ 5
|
15
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.656
|
33.981
|
1/ 4
|
16
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
1/ 5
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
9.750
|
33.000
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
10.062
|
27.037
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.125
|
25.875
|
1/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.625
|
24.000
|
4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.750
|
23.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
27
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
28
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
29
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
8.218
|
19.468
|
1/ 4
|
30
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
5.343
|
14.968
|
4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.562
|
13.520
|
4
|
34
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
4.281
|
12.781
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz