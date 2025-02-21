Cyprus moves up, Azerbaijan holds position in UEFA rankings

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League play-off rounds have concluded, bringing updates to the UEFA country rankings.

Cyprus has climbed one spot in the standings, overtaking Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, which no longer has representatives in European competitions this season, has maintained its 28th position with a total of 19.625 points. The country’s coefficient for the current season stands at 2.875. Contributions came from Zira and Qarabag (1.250 points each), Sabah (0.250), and Sumgayit (0.125).

At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 106.624 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 20.892 106.624 6/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 18.187 93.543 4/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 19.035 89.596 6/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 16.046 83.956 4/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 14.857 70.022 3/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 14.750 66.650 4/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 16.050 62.066 2/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 15.250 56.450 2/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 10.350 43.900 1/ 5 10 Turkey 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 9.900 43.500 1/ 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 11.687 38.312 2/ 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 9.812 37.687 2/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.550 35.350 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 8.450 34.750 1/ 5 15 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.656 33.981 1/ 4 16 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 1/ 5 17 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 9.750 33.000 2/ 4 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 10.062 27.037 1/ 4 20 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.125 25.875 1/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.625 24.000 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.750 23.250 1/ 4 26 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 27 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 28 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 29 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 8.218 19.468 1/ 4 30 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 5.343 14.968 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.562 13.520 4 34 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 4.281 12.781 1/ 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 37 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz