19 February 2025
EN

Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues

Football
News
19 February 2025 17:41
16
The rules for team relegation and promotion between the First and Second Divisions of the Azerbaijan Championship have been established.

This decision was made by the Executive Committee of the AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

In the 2024/2025 season, the team finishing last in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division, while the top three teams from the Second Division will be promoted directly to the First Division. A playoff match will be held between the 9th place team in the First Division and the 4th place team in the Second Division on neutral ground. The winner of this match will earn the right to compete in the First Division.

Since three teams will be promoted from the First Division to the Premier League at the end of the current season, this system will be implemented.

In the 2025/2026 season, the team finishing last in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division, while the team finishing first in the Second Division will be promoted directly to the First Division. A playoff match will be held between the 9th place team in the First Division and the 2nd place team in the Second Division on neutral ground.

Idman.biz

