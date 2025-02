The referees for the Women’s Nations League match between Azerbaijan and Montenegro have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the match, scheduled for February 21, will be officiated by a team of referees from Kazakhstan.

The head referee, Tatyana Sorokopudova, will be assisted by Nargis Magau and Dinara Idrisova. The fourth official will be Elvira Nurmustafina.

The match will take place at Dalga Arena and is set to kick off at 15:00.

Idman.biz