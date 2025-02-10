Turan Tovuz calls for fair play and just decisions - VIDEO

The Misli Premier League clash between Sabah and Turan Tovuz in Round 22 was marked by controversial refereeing decisions, sparking outrage from the Tovuz-based club.

Turan Tovuz, who suffered a 1-2 defeat, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the officiating, Idman.biz reports.

Following the match, the club took to social media to protest what it described as repeated unfair decisions throughout the season.

Their statement, accompanied by video footage from the match, included a firm demand for justice in refereeing:

"How many times this season have we been denied points due to referee mistakes? We eagerly await the opinion of AFFA Referees Committee Chairman Frank De Bleeckere on the officiating in the Sabah vs. Turan Tovuz match. As always, we demand fair play and just decisions!"

Notably, match referee Ingilab Mammadov disallowed a goal for each team during the game.

Idman.biz