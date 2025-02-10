10 February 2025
EN

Turan Tovuz calls for fair play and just decisions - VIDEO

Football
News
10 February 2025 10:16
30
Turan Tovuz calls for fair play and just decisions - VIDEO

The Misli Premier League clash between Sabah and Turan Tovuz in Round 22 was marked by controversial refereeing decisions, sparking outrage from the Tovuz-based club.

Turan Tovuz, who suffered a 1-2 defeat, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the officiating, Idman.biz reports.

Following the match, the club took to social media to protest what it described as repeated unfair decisions throughout the season.

Their statement, accompanied by video footage from the match, included a firm demand for justice in refereeing:
"How many times this season have we been denied points due to referee mistakes? We eagerly await the opinion of AFFA Referees Committee Chairman Frank De Bleeckere on the officiating in the Sabah vs. Turan Tovuz match. As always, we demand fair play and just decisions!"

Notably, match referee Ingilab Mammadov disallowed a goal for each team during the game.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"
13:16
Football

Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"

Former head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team, Shahin Diniyev, commented on his son Coshqun Diniyev's move

Fermin López becomes Barcelona’s second player of the 21st century to score and get sent off in one match
12:53
Football

Fermin López becomes Barcelona’s second player of the 21st century to score and get sent off in one match

Fermin López Martin made an unusual mark in LaLiga’s XXIII round, where he not only scored but also received a red card

Azerbaijan U17 national team prepares for key matches in Minsk
12:36
Football

Azerbaijan U17 national team prepares for key matches in Minsk

The Azerbaijani U17 football team is set to face Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan in the Youth Development Cup, with crucial training sessions in Baku before the tournament
Baku Derby: Guest syndrome
11:56
Football

Baku Derby: Guest syndrome

The second day of the XXII round of the Premier League will conclude with the Baku derby

Adana Demirspor President resigns after match against Galatasaray
11:41
Football

Adana Demirspor President resigns after match against Galatasaray

Turkish club's president steps down following controversial game

Azerbaijani clubs' positions in European Club rankings
11:29
Football

Azerbaijani clubs' positions in European Club rankings

Azerbaijan’s top teams shine in the global and European club rankings

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments