Manchester United has decided to strengthen its squad with a new goalkeeper.

Idman.biz reports that the English club is interested in acquiring Borussia Dortmund’s shot-stopper, Gregor Kobel.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to make a move for the Swiss goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. Kobel is currently under contract with the German club until the summer of 2028.

Kobel joined Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart in 2021.

